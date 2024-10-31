Estee Lauder (EL) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2024, Estee Lauder (EL) reported revenue of $3.36 billion, down 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.37 billion, representing a surprise of -0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +55.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Estee Lauder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net sales- The Americas : $1.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%.

: $1.19 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.7%. Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa : $1.23 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change.

: $1.23 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.8% change. Net sales- Asia/Pacific : $944 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $973.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%.

: $944 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $973.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.8%. Net sales- Skin Care : $1.53 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change.

: $1.53 billion versus $1.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.7% change. Net sales- Makeup : $1.04 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year.

: $1.04 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.4% year over year. Net sales- Other : $25 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $22.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.9%.

: $25 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $22.81 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.9%. Net sales- Hair Care : $139 million versus $143.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change.

: $139 million versus $143.06 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.1% change. Net sales- Fragrance : $630 million compared to the $609.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year.

: $630 million compared to the $609.29 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.1% year over year. Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance : $60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $62.24 million.

: $60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $62.24 million. Operating Income (Loss)- Other : $11 million compared to the -$227.58 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $11 million compared to the -$227.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care: $117 million versus $243.64 million estimated by four analysts on average.

Shares of Estee Lauder have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

