Estee Lauder (EL) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Estee Lauder (EL) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share, reflecting an increase of 257.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.83 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Estee Lauder metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Skin Care' of $1.94 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Makeup' will reach $1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Other' reaching $22.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +50.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Hair Care' should arrive at $160.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Fragrance' will reach $564.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- The Americas' at $1.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa' to reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15%.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Asia/Pacific' to come in at $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance' will likely reach $24.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $41 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup' should come in at $21.87 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $14 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Asia/Pacific' stands at $129.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $143 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Estee Lauder here>>>



Shares of Estee Lauder have experienced a change of -9% in the past month compared to the -3.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EL is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

