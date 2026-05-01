Estee Lauder (EL) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Estee Lauder (EL) reported $3.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $0.91 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66, the EPS surprise was +38.66%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Net Sales- The Americas : $1.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

: $1.08 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.08 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.3%. Net Sales- Mainland China : $774 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $739.65 million.

: $774 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $739.65 million. Net Sales- Asia/Pacific : $1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $997.13 million.

: $1 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $997.13 million. Net Sales- Europe, the United Kingdom and Ireland and Emerging Markets : $859 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $855.02 million.

: $859 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $855.02 million. Net Sales- Skin Care : $1.86 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

: $1.86 billion compared to the $1.94 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year. Net Sales- Makeup : $1.07 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change.

: $1.07 billion versus $1.09 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.6% change. Net Sales- Other : $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%.

: $28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12%. Net Sales- Hair Care : $128 million compared to the $130.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year.

: $128 million compared to the $130.65 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.6% year over year. Net Sales- Fragrance : $628 million versus $592.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $628 million versus $592.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care : $444 million compared to the $360.9 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $444 million compared to the $360.9 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup : $-3 million compared to the $32.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-3 million compared to the $32.08 million average estimate based on two analysts. Operating Income (Loss)- Other: $16 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $-39.14 million.

Here is how Estee Lauder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Estee Lauder here>>>

Shares of Estee Lauder have returned +11% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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