Estee Lauder (EL) Gains On Online Sales & Profit Recovery Plan

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL has a strong online business, which is proving to be a major growth driver. The beauty company has a strong presence in emerging markets, which insulates it from the macroeconomic headwinds in the matured markets. However, the company is bearing the brunt of a challenging macroeconomic environment.



Let’s delve deeper.

What’s Driving Growth?

The Estee Lauder Companies boasts a strong online business. The company is implementing new technology and digital experiences, including online booking for each store appointment, omnichannel loyalty programs and high-touch mobile services. These initiatives and the company’s digital-first mindset have been aiding the Estee Lauder Companies’ online sales. The company is expanding its omnichannel capabilities to aid flexible and convenient shopping options for consumers.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company generates significant revenues from emerging markets like Thailand, India, Russia and Brazil, which encourages it to make distributional, digital and marketing investments in these countries. The company is well insulated from macroeconomic headwinds in developed nations. Management is building out infrastructure across emerging regions that help in generating consistent growth. The company is expanding its reach across high-growth channels while strategically introducing brands into new countries.

Management is on track to operationalize the Profit Recovery Plan for the fiscal 2025 and 2026 (announced in November 2023). The company recently announced the expansion of the plan to include the restructuring program. The plan is focused on rebuilding stronger and more sustainable profitability alongside supporting sales growth. The program aims to better the gross margin and reduce cost base and overhead expenses while increasing investments in consumer-facing activities.

Hurdles on the Way

The Estee Lauder Companies continues to operate in a challenging macroeconomic environment and geopolitical tensions across certain parts of the world. The company is bearing the brunt of weakness in Asia travel retail and a slower-than-anticipated recovery in prestige beauty across mainland China. In the Asia-Pacific region, organic net sales fell 7%, thanks to persistent challenges in Mainland China. EL’s solid international presence keeps it exposed to unfavorable currency fluctuations.



Focusing on the upsides mentioned above is likely to offer respite amid such hurdles. EL’s stock has gained 3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 4.7% growth.

Better-Ranked Staple Stocks

The Chef’s Warehouse CHEF, which engages in the distribution of specialty food products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CHEF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chef’s Warehouse’s current fiscal year sales and earnings suggests growth of 8.7% and 4.7%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms Inc. VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 155.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 20.2% and 28.8%, respectively, from the year-ago reported numbers.



Utz Brands Inc. UTZ manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2. UTZ has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.6% on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Utz Brands’ current financial-year earnings suggests growth of 19.3% from the year-ago reported numbers.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.