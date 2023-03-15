Estee Lauder (EL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Estee Lauder (EL) closed at $236.80, marking a -1.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the beauty products company had lost 5.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.52% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Estee Lauder as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Estee Lauder to post earnings of $0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 74.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.71 billion, down 12.56% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $16.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of -31.49% and -4.55%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Estee Lauder should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Estee Lauder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Estee Lauder has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.46 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.63, so we one might conclude that Estee Lauder is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that EL has a PEG ratio of 5.28 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

