Estee Lauder cuts profit forecast on Hong Kong, China troubles

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, citing challenges due to months-long protests in Hong Kong and slowing growth in China.

The company now expects 2020 adjusted profit between $5.85 and $5.93 per share compared with its prior range of $5.90 to $5.98.

