Estee Lauder cuts profit forecast for fiscal 2020 on coronavirus outbreak

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc on Thursday cut its profit forecast for fiscal 2020, citing the recent outbreak of coronavirus epidemic in China, a key market for the cosmetics maker. The company now expects adjusted earnings of $5.60 to $5.70 per share, compared with its previous estimate of $5.85 to $5.93. Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $5.94 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;)) Keywords: ESTEE LAUDER RESULTS/ (URGENT)

