Estee Lauder cuts full-year sales forecast as China curbs drag demand

November 02, 2022 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N cut its full-year sales forecast on Wednesday, signaling a hit to sales from persistent COVID-19-related lockdowns and store closures in major market China.

The company expects full-year 2023 net sales to decrease between 6% and 8%, compared with the prior forecast of a 3% to 5% growth.

