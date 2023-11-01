Estee Lauder cuts annual profit outlook on weaker recovery in Asia travel retail

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder EL.N cut its annual profit on Wednesday as the MAC lipstick maker struggles with a slower-than-anticipated recovery in its Asia travel retail business.

The company now expects full-year 2024 adjusted profit per share between $2.17 and $2.42, compared with its prior forecast of $3.50 to $3.75.

