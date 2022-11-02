Estee Lauder cuts annual forecasts as China curbs drag demand

Adds details on results, background

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N cut its full-year sales and profit forecasts on Wednesday, signaling a hit to sales from persistent COVID-19-related lockdowns and store closures in major market China.

The New York-based company's shares were down about 5% in premarket trade.

Sales growth of many U.S. companies like Estee has been impacted in China that has been reeling under the zero-COVID policy to fight rising infections.

The subsequent restrictions have resulted in reduced traffic in stores and temporarily curtailed distribution capacity in the region.

Estee generated about 31% of its sales from Asia-Pacific region in the fiscal 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

The company expects full-year 2023 net sales to decrease between 6% and 8%, compared with the prior forecast of a 3% to 5% growth.

The company expects full-year 2023 adjusted profit per share to decrease between 19% and 21%, compared with the previous forecast of a 5% to 7% growth.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; editing by Milla Nissi)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.