Estee Lauder Cos's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Estee Lauder Cos. Our analysis of options history for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $1,444,222, and 5 were calls, valued at $203,730.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $105.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Estee Lauder Cos's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Estee Lauder Cos's significant trades, within a strike price range of $70.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Estee Lauder Cos Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.0 $5.85 $5.9 $70.00 $1.3M 1.5K 2.3K EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.6 $8.2 $8.6 $85.00 $51.6K 755 60 EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.8 $4.45 $4.5 $100.00 $45.1K 2.1K 230 EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.7 $4.45 $4.45 $100.00 $44.5K 2.1K 101 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.2 $76.00 $32.3K 1 522

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

In light of the recent options history for Estee Lauder Cos, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Estee Lauder Cos's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,062,479, the price of EL is down by -2.08%, reaching $73.22. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now. Expert Opinions on Estee Lauder Cos

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $75.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

