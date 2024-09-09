Estee Lauder Cos's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Estee Lauder Cos. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $421,210, and 4 are calls, amounting to $258,060.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $145.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Estee Lauder Cos stands at 706.5, with a total volume reaching 1,236.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Estee Lauder Cos, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $145.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $30.6 $29.6 $30.5 $65.00 $112.8K 131 50 EL PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.95 $1.7 $1.9 $60.00 $76.0K 265 400 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $95.00 $58.0K 2.9K 101 EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.8 $5.6 $5.8 $85.00 $47.5K 81 84 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.2 $13.7 $13.7 $85.00 $41.1K 628 91

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

In light of the recent options history for Estee Lauder Cos, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Estee Lauder Cos's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,069,160, with EL's price up by 0.23%, positioned at $87.7. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 51 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Estee Lauder Cos

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $113.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Market Perform rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $105. An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $100. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $100. An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $130. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

