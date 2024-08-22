Estee Lauder Cos's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in EL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Estee Lauder Cos. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $611,698, and 7 are calls, amounting to $355,840.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $120.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Estee Lauder Cos's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Estee Lauder Cos's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Estee Lauder Cos Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.7 $9.5 $9.5 $90.00 $285.0K 896 300 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.7 $19.5 $19.5 $90.00 $118.9K 43 0 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $2.4 $2.3 $2.3 $90.00 $115.0K 4.0K 520 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.1 $5.9 $5.9 $80.00 $106.2K 57 181 EL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $19.8 $19.6 $19.8 $105.00 $55.4K 420 30

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Where Is Estee Lauder Cos Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,040,007, the EL's price is up by 1.08%, now at $92.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. What The Experts Say On Estee Lauder Cos

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $106.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $100. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Hold rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $100. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $100. An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $115. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Estee Lauder Cos with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

