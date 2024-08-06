Estee Lauder Cos's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in EL usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for Estee Lauder Cos. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 37% being bullish and 50% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $359,243, and there was a single call, worth $26,475.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $120.0 for Estee Lauder Cos, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Estee Lauder Cos options trades today is 994.33 with a total volume of 815.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Estee Lauder Cos's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.8 $11.7 $11.8 $95.00 $94.4K 1.2K 255 EL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.8 $11.7 $11.8 $95.00 $88.5K 1.2K 100 EL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $14.4 $14.3 $14.4 $100.00 $43.2K 2.9K 38 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $27.8 $27.6 $27.6 $120.00 $41.4K 987 20 EL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.8 $11.7 $11.8 $95.00 $38.9K 1.2K 347

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (52% of 2023 sales), makeup (28%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 28% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 33% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Estee Lauder Cos, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Estee Lauder Cos Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,539,103, with EL's price up by 1.27%, positioned at $93.37. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. What The Experts Say On Estee Lauder Cos

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $126.8.

An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Estee Lauder Cos, which currently sits at a price target of $115. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $140. An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $129. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $135. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

