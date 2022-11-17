Estee Lauder Cos. Moves Up In Analyst Rankings, Passing Deere & Co.

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) has taken over the #95 spot from Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. versus Deere & Co. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (EL plotted in blue; DE plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of EL vs. DE:

EL is currently trading off about 0.9%, while DE is down about 0.9% midday Thursday.

