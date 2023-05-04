Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - (EL) Declares $0.66 Dividend

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $201.02 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.86. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2161 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. -. This is an increase of 111 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.42%, an increase of 22.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 231,915K shares. The put/call ratio of EL is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.98% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - is 295.46. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 46.98% from its latest reported closing price of 201.02.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. - is 17,086MM, an increase of 7.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,329K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,213K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 8.11% over the last quarter.

Edgewood Management holds 6,235K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,018K shares, representing a decrease of 12.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 4.10% over the last quarter.

Fundsmith LLP holds 5,680K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,956K shares, representing a decrease of 4.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 5.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,346K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 4,799K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,417K shares, representing an increase of 7.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EL by 13.74% over the last quarter.

Estee Lauder Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.