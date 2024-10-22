Estee Lauder Cos Unusual Options Activity For October 22

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Estee Lauder Cos. Our analysis of options history for Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $414,804, and 6 were calls, valued at $232,337.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $95.0 for Estee Lauder Cos over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Estee Lauder Cos's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Estee Lauder Cos's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.2 $16.0 $16.2 $95.00 $231.6K 109 144 EL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/01/24 $5.3 $5.1 $5.2 $90.00 $115.4K 180 46 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $90.00 $57.0K 337 150 EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.1 $3.9 $4.1 $92.00 $41.0K 0 101 EL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.4 $89.00 $37.8K 18 70

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

Current Position of Estee Lauder Cos Currently trading with a volume of 476,520, the EL's price is down by -0.85%, now at $88.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Estee Lauder Cos

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $123.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $113. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $122.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

