Estee Lauder Cos Unusual Options Activity For July 08

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Estee Lauder Cos.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,453,514, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $236,789.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $125.0 for Estee Lauder Cos, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Estee Lauder Cos's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Estee Lauder Cos's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.8 $14.3 $14.3 $100.00 $715.0K 3.1K 1 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.0 $12.5 $12.5 $95.00 $562.5K 729 0 EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.3 $7.2 $7.3 $110.00 $73.7K 185 22 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $22.0 $20.3 $20.5 $125.00 $61.5K 1.1K 0 EL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.85 $2.8 $2.85 $125.00 $54.4K 178 168

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estee Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (52% of 2023 sales), makeup (28%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estee Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 28% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 33% from Asia-Pacific. Estee Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Estee Lauder Cos, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Estee Lauder Cos With a trading volume of 903,361, the price of EL is up by 0.44%, reaching $106.81. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 39 days from now. What The Experts Say On Estee Lauder Cos

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $136.0.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Estee Lauder Cos, maintaining a target price of $136.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Estee Lauder Cos options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.