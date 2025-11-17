Estée Lauder Companies (XTRA:ELAA) Price Target Increased by 10.38% to 89.70

The average one-year price target for Estée Lauder Companies (XTRA:ELAA) has been revised to 89,70 € / share. This is an increase of 10.38% from the prior estimate of 81,27 € dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 54,08 € to a high of 112,44 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.50% from the latest reported closing price of 77,00 € / share.

There are 1,533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estée Lauder Companies. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELAA is 0.19%, an increase of 3.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 252,970K shares.

Capital World Investors holds 12,144K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,130K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAA by 2.61% over the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 8,969K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,631K shares , representing a decrease of 7.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAA by 1.95% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 7,753K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,892K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAA by 6.17% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 7,335K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,596K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELAA by 88.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,784K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,665K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELAA by 11.18% over the last quarter.

