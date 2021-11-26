Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Looking at Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL), it does have a high ROCE right now, but lets see how returns are trending.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Estée Lauder Companies is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$3.3b ÷ (US$22b - US$5.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Thus, Estée Lauder Companies has an ROCE of 20%. On its own that's a fantastic return on capital, though it's the same as the Personal Products industry average of 20%.

In the above chart we have measured Estée Lauder Companies' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Estée Lauder Companies.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Estée Lauder Companies Tell Us?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Estée Lauder Companies, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, while the ROCE is still high, it's fallen from 26% where it was five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Estée Lauder Companies. And long term investors must be optimistic going forward because the stock has returned a huge 382% to shareholders in the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Estée Lauder Companies and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

