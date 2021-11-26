Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.21% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $349.21, the dividend yield is .69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EL was $349.21, representing a -2.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $357.82 and a 50.54% increase over the 52 week low of $231.97.

EL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Ecolab Inc. (ECL). EL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.25. Zacks Investment Research reports EL's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 15.18%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the el Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EL as a top-10 holding:

ALPS Global Travel Beneficiaries ETF (JRNY)

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLP with an increase of 4.65% over the last 100 days. JRNY has the highest percent weighting of EL at 4.6%.

