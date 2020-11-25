Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.42% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $245.81, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EL was $245.81, representing a -5.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $259.78 and a 79.41% increase over the 52 week low of $137.01.

EL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). EL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.64. Zacks Investment Research reports EL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.7%, compared to an industry average of -.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 25.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EL at 4.25%.

