Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $194.7, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EL was $194.7, representing a -6.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $207.50 and a 60.29% increase over the 52 week low of $121.47.

EL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). EL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports EL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 11.58%, compared to an industry average of 5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EL as a top-10 holding:

WBI BullBear Quality 3000 ETF (WBIL)

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

Vanguard Wellington Fund (VFQY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VFQY with an increase of 4.78% over the last 100 days. WBIL has the highest percent weighting of EL at 4.47%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.