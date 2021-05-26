Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $305.19, the dividend yield is .69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EL was $305.19, representing a -4.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $318.34 and a 67.25% increase over the 52 week low of $182.48.

EL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). EL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.75. Zacks Investment Research reports EL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 49.78%, compared to an industry average of 11.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLFR with an increase of 14.57% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of EL at 3.68%.

