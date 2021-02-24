Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.42% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EL was $291.9, representing a -1.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $297.55 and a 113.05% increase over the 52 week low of $137.01.

EL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). EL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49. Zacks Investment Research reports EL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.53%, compared to an industry average of 6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQL)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 20.41% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EL at 4.26%.

