Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (EL) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EL has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EL was $216.68, representing a -1.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $220.42 and a 58.15% increase over the 52 week low of $137.01.

EL is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Unilever PLC (UL). EL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.83. Zacks Investment Research reports EL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.96%, compared to an industry average of -8.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have EL as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSL with an increase of 36.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EL at 3.26%.

