The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced Loss for its fourth quarter of -$546 million

The company's earnings came in at -$546 million, or -$1.51 per share. This compares with -$284 million, or -$0.79 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 11.9% to $3.411 billion from $3.871 billion last year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Excluding items, the company reported fourth-quarter profit of $0.09 per share, less than $0.64 per share in the same period last year. On average, 19-analysts polled, had projected the firm to earn $0.09 per share for the final quarter. Analysts’ estimates typically exclude special items.

The Board will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share on September 16, to stockholders of record as of September 2.

Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to June 30, 2026 (fiscal 2026), Estée Lauder expects net profit of $1.63 to $1.87 per share, with adjusted income per share of $1.90 to $2.10, below analysts’ forecast of $2.22 per share.

For fiscal 2025, Estée Lauder registered a net loss of $3.15 per share, with adjusted profit of $1.51 per share.

The company anticipates full-year sales growth of 2% to 5%. For fiscal 2025, Estée Lauder recorded sales of $14.326 billion.

EL was down by 8.08% at $82.69 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

