The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $159 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $330 million, or $0.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.9% to $3.550 billion from $3.940 billion last year.

