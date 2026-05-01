The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q3 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) released a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $89 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $159 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.

Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $3.712 billion from $3.550 billion last year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89 Mln. vs. $159 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $3.712 Bln vs. $3.550 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.35 To $ 2.45

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