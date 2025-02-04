The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL):

Earnings: -$590 million in Q2 vs. $313 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.64 in Q2 vs. $0.87 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.62 per share for the period.

Revenue: $4.004 billion in Q2 vs. $4.279 billion in the same period last year.

