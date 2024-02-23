Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Price Target Increased by 8.89% to 166.60

The average one-year price target for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) has been revised to 166.60 / share. This is an increase of 8.89% from the prior estimate of 153.00 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 132.31 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.06% from the latest reported closing price of 148.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1874 funds or institutions reporting positions in Estée Lauder Companies. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EL is 0.26%, a decrease of 7.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.37% to 236,872K shares. The put/call ratio of EL is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 8,246K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,510K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 13.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,512K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,508K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 23.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,572K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,521K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 4,635K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares, representing a decrease of 13.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 21.14% over the last quarter.

EGFIX - Edgewood Growth Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 4,421K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,991K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EL by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Estee Lauder Cos. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. As the global leader in prestige beauty, Estée Lauder touches over half a billion consumers a year. The Company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under the following brand names: AERIN, Aramis, Aveda, BECCA, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, By Kilian, Clinique, Darphin, Donna Karan, DKNY, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Ermenegildo Zegna, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, Kiton, La Mer, Lab Series, Le Labo, M•A•C, Michael Kors, Origins, Prescriptives, RODIN olio lusso, Smashbox, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger and Too Faced.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.