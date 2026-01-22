Is The Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Estee Lauder (EL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Estee Lauder is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 180 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Estee Lauder is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EL's full-year earnings has moved 5.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, EL has gained about 12.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 2.4% on average. This shows that Estee Lauder is outperforming its peers so far this year.

National Vision (EYE) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.4%.

The consensus estimate for National Vision's current year EPS has increased 17.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Estee Lauder belongs to the Cosmetics industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.4% so far this year, so EL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

National Vision, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #187. The industry has moved -12.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Estee Lauder and National Vision. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

