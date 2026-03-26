The Estee Lauder Companies Builds on Category Strength: What's Next?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. EL continues to draw much of its recent business strength from two core categories, skin care and fragrance. Both have remained important growth drivers for the company, backed by new products, premium brand appeal and steady demand in several markets.



This backdrop is especially notable as EL has confirmed that it is in talks over a possible business combination with Puig. The companies are discussing a potential merger of their businesses, although nothing has been finalized, and no agreement has been reached. The update comes at a time when EL is showing clear traction in some of its strongest areas.



For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, The Estee Lauder Companies’ organic net sales rose 4%, helped by 6% growth in both skin care and fragrance. Skin care brought in $2,054 million in sales, with support from brands such as La Mer, Estee Lauder and The Ordinary. Growth in the category was supported by innovation, holiday selling and consumer-focused spending. Fragrance posted sales of $812 million, led by luxury names, including TOM FORD, Le Labo and KILIAN PARIS, along with product launches and broader consumer reach.



The broader business mix points to the same trend. The Estee Lauder Companies’ fragrance has been performing well across regions, helped by healthy retail demand and wider distribution. Skin care has also held up well, supported by strong franchise brands and a steady flow of innovation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

EL has also been putting more investments behind consumer-facing initiatives while broadening its presence across online and in-store channels. Those moves have supported performance in its stronger categories and helped the company gain share in important markets.



Overall, the picture remains fairly focused. The Estee Lauder Companies’ recent momentum is being led by skin care and fragrance, which continue to stand out as the company’s main areas of strength at this stage.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 9.2% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 7.6%.

Stocks Worth Considering

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM, which designs, develops, markets and distributes outdoor, active and lifestyle products, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. COLM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Columbia Sportswear’s current fiscal-year sales calls for growth of nearly 2%, while estimates for earnings suggest a 6.2% decline from the year-ago figure.



Ralph Lauren Corporation RL, which designs, markets and distributes lifestyle products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). RL delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 12.4% and 31.8%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Kontoor Brands KTB, a lifestyle apparel company, currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. KTB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.9%, on average.



The consensus estimate for Kontoor Brands’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 9.2% and 15.6%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.