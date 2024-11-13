Estee Lauder call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Estee Lauder (EL) with 9,818 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 44.67%. Nov-24 66 calls and Nov-24 65 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on February 4th.

