Estee Lauder call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Estee Lauder (EL) with 8,620 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 56.81%. Mar-25 95 calls and Sep-25 70 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.63. Earnings are expected on October 31st.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.