Estee Lauder call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Estee Lauder (EL) with 8,620 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 56.81%. Mar-25 95 calls and Sep-25 70 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.63. Earnings are expected on October 31st.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on EL:
- Estee Lauder picks insider Stephane de La Faverie as CEO, WSJ says
- Estee Lauder announces U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty Store debut
- United Air reports Q3 beat, Amazon unveils nuclear energy pacts: Morning Buzz
- Disney initiated, Cisco upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- HSBC sees ‘misplaced hope’ about Estee Lauder, downgrades to Hold
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.