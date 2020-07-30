Estee Lauder Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EL

In trading on Thursday, shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $188.85, changing hands as low as $187.75 per share. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EL's low point in its 52 week range is $137.0114 per share, with $220.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $189.19. The EL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

