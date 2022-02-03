US Markets
EL

Estee Lauder boosts forecast on demand for skincare, make up

Contributors
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Aditi Sebastian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on Thursday, betting on strong demand for its Clinique skin care and Tom Ford fragrance products in Western markets such as North America.

Adds background, details on forecast

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Cosmetics maker Estee Lauder Cos Inc EL.N raised its full-year revenue and profit forecasts on Thursday, betting on strong demand for its Clinique skin care and Tom Ford fragrance products in Western markets such as North America.

The owner of Clinique has increased its digital presence and rolled out features such as virtual try-on to sidestep disruptions caused by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Sales of its MAC lipsticks and Jo Malone London perfumes have also risen in Europe and North America as life returns to normal after the easing of pandemic restrictions.

The company expects reported annual net sales to rise between 13% and 16%, compared with its previous forecast of a 12% to 15% increase.

It estimates adjusted annual profit of between $7.43 and $7.58 per share, compared with its prior outlook of between $7.23 and $7.38 per share.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh and Aditi Sebastian in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular