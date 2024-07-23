News & Insights

Estee Lauder Appoints Akhil Shrivastava As EVP And CFO

July 23, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced the appointment of Akhil Shrivastava as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Tracey Travis, whose intention to retire was announced on July 11, 2024.

Akhil will assume his new role effective November 1, 2024. Tracey will remain at the Company until her retirement on June 30, 2025 to support a seamless transition.

Akhil joined Estee Lauder Companies in 2015 as Vice President, Global Finance & Strategy for the Estee Lauder brand and was then appointed to the role of Senior Vice President, Global Finance & Strategy for Jane Hertzmark Hudis' Brand Cluster in January 2019.

Before joining The Estee Lauder Companies, Akhil spent eighteen years at Procter & Gamble, where he served in several finance and leadership roles across Asia, North America, and the global businesses, including Finance Director for Gillette, North America.

Stocks mentioned

EL

