ESTE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (Symbol: ESTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.93, changing hands as high as $14.66 per share. Earthstone Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTE's low point in its 52 week range is $9.41 per share, with $22.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.40.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.