Este Lauder To Increase Investment In DECIEM - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Este Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) has agreed to increase its investment in the Canadian-based multi-brand company, DECIEM Beauty Group, from approximately 29% to approximately 76%. Also, the company has agreed to purchase the remaining interests after a three-year period.

The amount to be paid by Este Lauder at closing is approximately $1.0 billion, reflecting a total enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion for the first phase. Upon closing the first phase, Este Lauder expects to have a non-cash gain on its initial investment. Este Lauder noted that, excluding this gain, DECIEM's net sales and earnings are expected to have a negligible impact on the company's fiscal 2021 results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.