Este Lauder Issues FY20 Guidance; Stock Plunges - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Este Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) announced, for fiscal 2020, excluding restructuring and other charges and adjustments, net earnings per share are projected to be between $5.85 and $5.93. On a constant currency basis, before restructuring and other charges, earnings per share are expected to increase between 10 percent and 12 percent, an increase from the previous estimate. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $5.97. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2020, reported net sales are forecasted to increase between 7 percent and 8 percent. Excluding the currency impact, net sales are forecasted to grow between 8 percent and 9 percent, above the high-end of the company's long-term growth goal of 6 percent to 8 percent and an increase from the previous estimate.

For the second quarter, excluding restructuring and other charges and adjustments, net earnings per common share are projected to be between $1.83 and $1.86. On a constant currency basis, before restructuring and other charges and adjustments, earnings per common share are expected to increase between 6 percent and 7 percent. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $1.94.

For the second-quarter, reported net sales are forecasted to increase between 7 percent and 8 percent. Excluding the currency impact, net sales are forecasted to grow 8 percent to 9 percent.

For the first-quarter, adjusted earnings per share rose 19 percent to $1.67, or grew 20 percent in constant currency. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.60, for the quarter.

For the first-quarter, net sales were $3.90 billion increased 11 percent from $3.52 billion in the prior-year period. Excluding the impact of currency translation, net sales increased 12 percent. Analysts expected revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Este Lauder Companies were down nearly 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

