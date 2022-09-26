Este Lauder, BALMAIN Team To Launch BALMAIN BEAUTY

(RTTNews) - Cosmetics major Estée Lauder Companies (EL) Monday said it has entered into a license agreement with French luxury fashion house BALMAIN to collaboratively develop, produce, and distribute an innovative line of beauty products, BALMAIN BEAUTY.

The collaboration is expected to launch in fall 2024.

Further, the company appointed Guillaume Jesel President, Global Brands, TOM FORD BEAUTY, BALMAIN BEAUTY and Luxury Business Development, effective immediately.

BALMAIN was founded in 1945 by Pierre Balmain, and now run by Creative Director Olivier Rousteing since 2011.

Rousteing said, "We've been determined to reflect the way that today's diverse generation wishes to live and dress. So, obviously, there was no way that we were going to expand into beauty without ensuring that we had found the partner who understood and shared our outlook.... From the very beginning, the team at The Este Lauder Companies made it very clear that they support BALMAIN's distinctive vision, as well as our goal of disrupting the global luxury beauty paradigm."

