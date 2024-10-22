Este Lauder Announces Official Launch In Amazon Premium Beauty Store - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Este Lauder announced its official launch in the U.S. Amazon Premium Beauty store. The brand is also debuting a Virtual Foundation Tool, exclusive to Amazon. Este Lauder is the flagship brand of The Este Lauder Companies Inc. Amazon customers will be able to discover, learn about and shop a wide range of best-selling and trending Este Lauder products.

"The launch of Este Lauder in Amazon Premium Beauty marks a huge milestone for our brand as we bring our high-performance products and advanced skincare science to Amazon customers in the U.S.," said Justin Boxford, Global Brand President, Este Lauder.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.