Este Lauder Announces Brand Cluster Leadership Changes - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Este Lauder Companies (EL) announced the formation of a third brand cluster, which represents an evolution of the company's leadership and organizational structure. The company has promoted Stphane de La Faverie to Group President, The Este Lauder Companies. He will also continue in his role as Global Brand President, Este Lauder and AERIN. As Group President, Stphane's new portfolio of brands will include Jo Malone London, Aramis and Designer Fragrances, Le Labo, Darphin, Lab Series, By Kilian, Editions de Parfums Frdric Malle, RODIN olio lusso and Prescriptives.

Jane Hertzmark Hudis has been promoted to Executive Group President. Her portfolio of brands will include Este Lauder, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, AERIN, Origins, Aveda, Bumble and bumble, Dr. Jart+ and Do The Right Thing.

The company said John Demsey, Executive Group President, will evolve his brand portfolio. He will continue to oversee MAC, Clinique, BECCA, Too Faced, Smashbox, GLAMGLOW and TOM FORD BEAUTY, and will be a key advisor to the company's new brand integration capability.

