$ESTC stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ESTC stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $165,415,663 of trading volume.

$ESTC Insider Trading Activity

$ESTC insiders have traded $ESTC stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ESTC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN SCHUURMAN sold 2,377,400 shares for an estimated $266,149,930

SHAY BANON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 307,717 shares for an estimated $33,810,764 .

. ASHUTOSH KULKARNI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 56,971 shares for an estimated $5,479,464 .

. CAROLYN HERZOG (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,159 shares for an estimated $2,048,149 .

. PAUL R. III AUVIL purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,484,968

JANESH MOORJANI (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,442 shares for an estimated $1,411,833 .

. KEN EXNER (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,138 shares for an estimated $908,006 .

. MARK EUGENE DODDS (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,352 shares for an estimated $658,470.

$ESTC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $ESTC stock to their portfolio, and 215 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

