ESTC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $124.74, changing hands as high as $129.93 per share. Elastic NV shares are currently trading up about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTC's low point in its 52 week range is $78.06 per share, with $176.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $127.08.

