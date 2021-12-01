ESTC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $143.27, changing hands as low as $138.74 per share. Elastic NV shares are currently trading down about 10.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESTC's low point in its 52 week range is $97.89 per share, with $189.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $139.13.

