Markets

Estate agent Purplebricks flags up to $12 mln risk over tenant communication

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published

Purplebricks on Monday warned of a potential financial risk of 2 million pounds to 9 million pounds ($2.7 million to $11.9 million), after the online estate agent found problems with communications with tenants about deposit registrations.

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Purplebricks PURP.L on Monday warned of a potential financial risk of 2 million pounds to 9 million pounds ($2.7 million to $11.9 million), after the online estate agent found problems with communications with tenants about deposit registrations.

Purplebricks, Britain's biggest online-only estate agency, said it would delay its interim results as the matter is probed, adding that it was correcting how it communicates with tenants on behalf of landlords to avoid claims under British laws.

($1 = 0.7560 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular