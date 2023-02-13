Estabrook Capital Management Increases Position in Patriot Transportation Holding (PATI)

Fintel reports that Estabrook Capital Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.24MM shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (PATI). This represents 6.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.21MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patriot Transportation Holding. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PATI is 0.10%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.45% to 1,472K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hyman Charles D holds 365K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing an increase of 4.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATI by 16.69% over the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 247K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Oppenheimer & Close holds 149K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing an increase of 16.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PATI by 2.40% over the last quarter.

PVFIX - Pinnacle Value Fund holds 92K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 75K shares, representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PATI by 27.94% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 56K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot Transportation Holding Background Information

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company’s transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

