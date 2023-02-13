Estabrook Capital Management Cuts Stake in FRP Holdings (FRPH)

Fintel reports that Estabrook Capital Management has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.50MM shares of FRP Holdings Inc (FRPH). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.51MM shares and 5.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.58% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in FRP Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FRPH is 0.19%, a decrease of 6.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 5,240K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Hyman Charles D holds 967K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPH by 12.08% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 279K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 280K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPH by 23.20% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 211K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPH by 9.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 183K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 7.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FRPH by 1.81% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 149K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing a decrease of 5.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FRPH by 7.46% over the last quarter.

FRP Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FRP Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") is a holding company engaged in various real estate businesses. The segments of the Company include: (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (ii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office buildings either alone or through joint ventures, (iv) ownership, leasing and management of buildings through joint ventures.

